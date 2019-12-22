ESSEX -- In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
5:15 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to Chebacco Terrace on a request for medical aid for a person who had reportedly fallen. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 12:06 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 1:27 and 1:50 a.m. No action was taken during the earliest stop. One driver was issued a citation, the other received a verbal warning.
12:43 a.m.: Complaint about an animal on Pickering Street. Notification was made.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Traffic stops for various violations were made on John Wise Avenue at 5:27 a.m. and 8:15 p.m., Southern Avenue at Kings Court at 6:57 and 7:15 a.m., Martin Street at 11:08 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 2:05, 2:45 and 10:57 p.m., Main Street at 2:57 p.m., and John Wise Avenue at Island Road at 11:8 p.m. Two drivers will be summonsed to court on charges, three were issued citations, one received a written warning, the rest were given verbal warnings. One car was towed.
10:30 p.m.: Individual assisted at Chebacco Terrace.
Utilities were requested on Forest Avenue at 8:18 a.m.m Ice House Lane at 6:58 p.m., Red Gate Lane at 9:33 p.m. Notifications were made.
11:13 a.m.: Traffic hazard reported on Red Gate Lane.
9:44 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to Chebacco Terrace on a call for medical aid for a person who had reportedly fallen. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
8:54 a.m.: Motor vehicle accident without injury reported on Main Street. Driver spoken to.
8:53 a.m.: Harassment reported on Main Street.
12:37 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Friday, Dec. 20
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Southern Avenue at 3:14 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 4:27, 5:11 and 5:16 p.m., Main Street at 5:32,10:47 and 11:36 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 5:46 p.m., Eastern Avenue at Haskell Court at 6:48 p.m., Water Street at 7 p.m., and Martin and Prospect streets at 8:47 p.m. Three drivers were issued citations, one received a written warning and the rest verbal warnings. The officer was to write a report on the Eastern Avenue stop.
4:16 p.m.: Complaint of erratic driver on Eastern Avenue at Gloucester line. The car was gone when police arrived on scene.
2:49 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.
7:29 a.m.: Community policing at Main and Spring Streets.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
