ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, April 26
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Saturday, April 25
9:32 p.m.: Rescue squad responded to call for person possibly having a stroke on Lufkin Street. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Suspicious activity reported on Eastern Avenue at 5:15 p.m. and Prospect Street at 8:04 p.m. Properties checked and secured.
Utilities notified of requests for aid on Indian Rock Lane at 6:51 p.m. and Western Avenue at 9:10 p.m.
Assistance given to citizens on Martin Street and Eastern Avenue at 5:39 p.m.
5:12 p.m.: Officer checked and secured a disabled vehicle on Martin Strret.
Abandoned 911 calls from Hardy Lane at 2:55 p.m. and Patriots Landing at 4:59 p.m. confirmed to be accidental.
4:31 p.m.: Western Avenue resident spoken with after animal complaint lodged.
4:22 p.m.: Complaint about car parking on Eastern Avenue lodged. Driver(s) spoken to.
2:34 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Eastern Avenue. Officers spoke to the parties.
2:06 p.m.: Welfare of person on Centennial Grove Road checked.
12:02 p.m.: Resident spoken to on Martin Street concerning a fraud or scam.
11:24 a.m.: Police assisted as needed at a motor vehicle accident on Landing Road. No injuries were reported.
8:04 a.m.: Suspicious activity on John Wise Avenue. Property owner notified.
6:59 a.m.: Alarm activated at John Wise Avenue. Property checked and secured.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Friday, April 24
Assistance given to citizens on Martin Street at 4:59 p.m. and Western Avenue at 7:05 p.m.
1:47 p.m.: Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Brook Pasture Lane. No injuries were reported. A report will be filed.
1:35 p.m.: An officer spoke with a property owner reporting damage or vandalism on Main Street.
8:55 a.m.: An Apple Street resident was spoken to after reporting a fraud scam.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.