ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Monday, July 27
Building and area checks throughout town overnight and during morning.
Sunday, July 26
8:13 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:18 p.m.: The Coast Guard and Harbormaster were notified of a broken buoy on Essex River.
5:14 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Conomo Point Road was ticketed.
10:28 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a broken electrical wire on Andrews Street.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.