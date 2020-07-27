ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:

Monday, July 27

Building and area checks throughout town overnight and during morning.

Sunday, July 26

8:13 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

5:18 p.m.: The Coast Guard and Harbormaster were notified of a broken buoy on Essex River. 

5:14 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Conomo Point Road was ticketed.  

10:28 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a broken electrical wire on Andrews Street. 

Building and area checks around town throughout the day.

 

