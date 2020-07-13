ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, July 12
4:59 and 4:56 p.m.: Illegally parked cars on Island Road and Eastern Avenue were ticketed.
4:37 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified to assist a boat that wouldn't start off Crane's Beach.
1:36 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pickering Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, July 11
10:30 p.m. and 11:48 a.m.: Two drivers on Main Street each received a verbal warning for speeding and a stop sign violation, respectively.
Friday, July 10
6:19 p.m.: Report of an overturned and capsized boat off Conomo Point. Nobody was in the boat at the time it sank. The owner removed the boat from the harbor the following day.
4:48 p.m.: Animal Control picked up an injured goose on Centennial Grove Road.
2:47 p.m.: A 7-month-old Great Pyrenees puppy was reported missing on Choate Street.
1:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:44 a.m.: A lost wallet was submitted into police custody.