ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, July 26
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 1:03 a.m. where the driver was issued a criminal application, and 6:31 a.m. where the driver was issued a citation application; and on Eastern Avenue at 6:19 a.m., where the driver was given a verbal warning.
5:34 a.m.: A citation was issued to a driver parked in the municipal lot off Shepard Memorial Drive.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.
Saturday, July 25
E-911 hangups: Calls placed from John Wise Avenue at 5:31 p.m. and Dodge Street at 10:17 p.m. confirmed accidental.
Premises checked and secured after alarms sounded on Centennial Grove Road at 3:34 p.m. and Martin Street at 4:51 p.m.
Community policing on Centennial Grove Road at 2:37 p.m. and Conomo Point Road at 4:37 p.m.
Parking citations issued to drivers after complaints lodged on Conomo Point Road at 1:34 p.m., at Conomo Point and Middle roads at 4:17 and 4:46 p.m., in the municipal lot off Shepard Memorial Drive at 4:29 p.m., Island Road at 5:47 p.m., and Centennial Grove Road at 6:04 p.m.
Citizens assisted on Eastern Avenue at 10:08 a.m., Brook Pasture Lane at 10:10 a.m., County Road at 11:03 a.m., Island Road at 11:05 a.m., Southern Heights at 11:06 a.m., and Lakeshore Drive at 11:07 a.m., Martin Street at 12:09, 12:21 and 12:38 p.m., and Low Land Farm Road at 8:26 p.m.
12:11 p.m.: Traffic enforcement on John Wise Avenue.
Utility requests on Southern Avenue at Fire Road at 9:20 a.m. and Wood Drive at Pond Street at 9:53 a.m. Notifications made.
7:40 a.m.: Animal complaint on County Road.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.