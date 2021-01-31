ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Jan. 31
Building and area checks done throughout town through the morning.
Saturday, Jan. 30
6:05 p.m.: Report of brush fire off Lufkin Street confirmed. Essex Fire Engine 3, Squad 1 and tanker dispatched.
3:31 p.m.: 911 call from John Wise Avenue confirmed to be accidental.
2:16 p.m.: Fraud scam reported on Martin Street.
1:30 a.m.: Essex Fire Engine 2 dispatched to Apple Street for a fire alarm activation. It turned out to be a false alarm.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Friday, Jan. 29
11:22 p.m.: A traffic stop on John Wise Avenue at John Wise Lane resulted in arrest. No other information was available at press time.
Traffic stops were made on John Wise Avenue at Lanes Road at 10:48 a.m., John Wise Avenue at 11:10 a.m. , and John Wise Avenue and Island Road at 7:19 p.m. The drivers were given verbal warnings for various infractions.
11:36 a.m.: Accidental 911 call from Tree Hill.
10:51 a.m.: Request for aid from a utility made on John Wise Avenue.
Citizens assisted as needed on Martin Street at 8:57 and 10:02 a.m., and at 12:19 p.m. when fraud was reported.
7:33 a.m.: 911 call from Turtleback Road confirmed to be accidental.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.