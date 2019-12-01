In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Dec. 1
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Route 128 northbound at the turnaround at 8:40 a.m.; Main Street at 10:31, 10:38 a.m. and 2:51 p.m.; Southern Avenue at 11:07 a.m., noon and 8:30 p.m.; John Wise Avenue at 11:18 a.m.; Southern Avenue at School Street at 11:39 a.m.; Eastern Avenue at Haskell Court at 7:20 p.m.; and John Wise Avenue at Choate Street at 11:01 p.m. Two drivers were issued citations, four recieved written warnings, and the rest verbal warnings.
8:46 p.m.: Rescue squad dispatched to John Wise Avenue for a person having a seizure. Assistance given as needed.
5:14 p.m.: An officer served papers to a person on Washington Street in Gloucester.
1:27 p.m.: Citizen given assistance on Martin Street.
9:52 a.m.: Utility requested on Dodge Street. Notification made.
12:38 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on John Wise Avenue. Property checked.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Friday, Nov 29
11:28 p.m.: Disabled vehicle reported on Main Street.
9:44 p.m.: Rescue squad dispatched to Main Street for a person who fell. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
7:42 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident on John Wise Avenue at Choate Street. No injuries reported.
2:33 p.m.: Rescue squad dispatched to Western Avenue for a person having difficulty breathing. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.