In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:

Sunday, Dec. 1

Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Traffic stops for various violations were made on Route 128 northbound at the turnaround at 8:40 a.m.; Main Street at 10:31, 10:38 a.m. and 2:51 p.m.; Southern Avenue at 11:07 a.m., noon and 8:30 p.m.; John Wise Avenue at 11:18 a.m.; Southern Avenue at School Street at 11:39 a.m.; Eastern Avenue at Haskell Court at 7:20 p.m.; and John Wise Avenue at Choate Street at 11:01 p.m. Two drivers were issued citations, four recieved written warnings, and the rest verbal warnings.

8:46 p.m.: Rescue squad dispatched to John Wise Avenue for a person having a seizure. Assistance given as needed. 

5:14 p.m.: An officer served papers to a person on Washington Street in Gloucester.

1:27 p.m.: Citizen given assistance on Martin Street.

9:52 a.m.: Utility requested on Dodge Street. Notification made.

12:38 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on John Wise Avenue. Property checked.

Building and property checks around town throughout the day. 

Friday, Nov 29

11:28 p.m.: Disabled vehicle reported on Main Street.

9:44 p.m.: Rescue squad dispatched to Main Street for a person who fell. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

7:42 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident on John Wise Avenue at Choate Street. No injuries reported.

2:33 p.m.: Rescue squad dispatched to Western Avenue for a person having difficulty breathing. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Building and property checks around town throughout the day. 

