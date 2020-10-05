ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Monday, Oct. 5
2:24 and 12:48 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Pine Ridge Road and River Hill Road. Both patients were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Oct. 4
10:45 a.m.: A driver reportedly hit the front side of Conomo Point Antiques on Eastern Avenue, damaging several antiques in the shop's display case. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene. Police said criminal charges are pending against the driver.
10:09 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a sewer alarm on Main Street.
Saturday, Oct. 3
6:49 p.m.: Report of a parked boat blocking the sidewalk on Western Avenue. Officers spoke with the boat's owner and it was later moved.
2:44 p.m.: A person reported someone had hung up a "Trump for Prison" sign on a National Grid pole on John Wise Avenue. Officers advised the person to contact National Grid about the issue.
2:17 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received citation for speeding.
Friday, Oct. 2
10:31 p.m.: Report of a possible single gunshot in the area of Western Avenue. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the origin of the sound.
5:57 p.m.: A Lanes Road resident reported receiving a scam phone call. No personal information was given to the scammer.
3:48 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of loose chickens on Southern Avenue.
Thursday, Oct. 1
9:12 a.m.: Officer assisted with a VIN check of car on Scott's Way.
