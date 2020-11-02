ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 1
3:59 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a citation for speeding .
2:18 p.m.: Report of a bonfire on a Southern Avenue property. The homeowner was extinguishing the fire when firefighters arrived on scene.
1:42 and 1:26 p.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received citations for speeding.
10:01 a.m.: A driver on Kings Court received a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Saturday, Oct. 31
11:28 and 5:46 p.m.: Two drivers on John Wise and Eastern avenues received citations for speeding.
3:05 p.m.: Mass Highway was notified of a large trash bag in the roadway on John Wise Avenue.
2:15 p.m.: A driver on Story Street received a citation for speeding.
Noon: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:18 a.m.: Officers assisted a resident who reported a false unemployment scam was filed under his or her name.
10:33 a.m.: Report of fraud on Winthrop Street.
Friday, Oct. 30
2:51 p.m.: Report of a tree falling on electrical wires and catching fire on Burnham Court. National Grid was notified and the matter was resolved.