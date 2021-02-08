ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of the Essex police and fire departments:
Sunday, Feb. 7
3:44 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Chebacco Terrace.
1:52 p.m.: Report of a driver on Pond Street knocking down a stop sign and hitting a stone wall. No injuries were reported and the car sustained minor damage. The rock wall was not damaged. Public Works was notified to fix the signs and sand down the roadway.
11:27 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Story Street.
11:09 a.m.: A Deer Hill Farm Road resident reported receiving harassing text messages.
Saturday, Feb. 6
1:50 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a mangy fox wandering around an Apple Street backyard.
12:23 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Story Street.
11:10 a.m.: An Apple Street resident reported a family member had taken the car without permission. The car was located and the owner was notified to pick it up.
Friday, Feb. 5
11:53 p.m.: Officers gave a person a courtesy transport from John Wise Avenue to Ipswich.
5:40 p.m.: An employee at Richdale's on Main Street reported someone had hit a parked car and left the area. Minor damage was reported on the driver's rear bumper.