ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, June 21
5:18 a.m.: Erratic driver reported on Island Road. The car was gone when officers arrived on scene.
Saturday, June 20
7:10 p.m.: Complaint about car parked on Eastern Avenue lodged. Police spoke to the owner.
4:14 p.m.: Utility aid requested on Martin Street. Notification made.
4:03 p.m.: Rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
11:19 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.
1:40 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Front Beach. Person spoken to.
Building and area checks all around town throughout the day.
Friday, June 19
Alarms sounded on Rocky Hill Road at 11:21 p.m. and Apple Street at 11:23 p.m. In both cases, the property was checked and secured.
7:50 p.m.: Utility aid requested on Martin Street. Notification made.
7:35 p.m.: A citizen reported being the target of a scam and spoke to an officer.
Traffic stops were made on Western Avenue at 5:33 p.m. and Southern Avenue and Main Street at 6:26 p.m. Both drivers received warnings.
Parking complaints lodged on Main Street at 4:41 p.m. and Centennial Grove Road at 5:17 p.m. In both cases, citations were issued.
11:34 a.m.: Welfare check conducted on John Wise Avenue.
7:26 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.