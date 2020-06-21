ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:

Sunday, June 21

5:18 a.m.: Erratic driver reported on Island Road. The car was gone when officers arrived on scene.

Saturday, June 20

7:10 p.m.: Complaint about car parked on Eastern Avenue lodged. Police spoke to the owner.

4:14 p.m.: Utility aid requested on Martin Street. Notification made. 

 

4:03 p.m.: Rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.

11:19 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.

1:40 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Front Beach. Person spoken to.

Building and area checks all around town throughout the day.

Friday, June 19

Alarms sounded on Rocky Hill Road at 11:21 p.m. and Apple Street at 11:23 p.m. In both cases, the property was checked and secured.

7:50 p.m.: Utility aid requested on Martin Street. Notification made.

 7:35 p.m.: A citizen reported being the target of a scam and spoke to an officer.

Traffic stops were made on Western Avenue at 5:33 p.m. and Southern Avenue and Main Street at 6:26 p.m. Both drivers received warnings.

Parking complaints lodged on Main Street at 4:41 p.m. and Centennial Grove Road at 5:17 p.m. In both cases, citations were issued.

11:34 a.m.: Welfare check conducted on John Wise Avenue.

7:26 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.

 

 

 

