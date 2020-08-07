ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Aug. 6
4:06 p.m.: The Harbormaster received five noise complaints regarding a highly modified speedboat revving its racing engine on Chebacco Lake. The boat-owner recieved a town bylaw citation for disturbing the peace.
12:57 p.m.: A car illegally parked at the Essex municipal lot was ticketed.
12:50 p.m.: Officers spoke with two neighbors involved in a dispute on Riverview Hill Road.
7:18 a.m.: A person reported losing a wallet at Shea's Riverside Restaurant & Bar on Main Street.
7:03 a.m.: Report of a parked car partially blocking the roadway on Western Avenue. Officers found the driver sleeping in his car and asked him to move.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.