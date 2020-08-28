ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Aug. 27
Traffic stops: Between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., nine drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws on John Wise , Eastern and Southern avenues. Drivers were warned for were for speeding, tailgating and marked lanes and high-beam violations. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
11:11 a.m.: Report of possible vandalism on Conomo Point Road. The matter is under investigation.