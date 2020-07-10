ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of the Essex police and fire departments:
Thursday, July 9
8:21 p.m.: Report of fireworks being used on Wood Drive. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate anyone using fireworks.
5:10 p.m.: An illegally parked car at Clammer's Beach was tagged. Public parking at Conomo Point is prohibited during the pandemic.
10:43 a.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported contractors had parked a trailer on the property. Officers spoke with the contractors and the trailer was later moved.
10:34 a.m.: Medical emergency on Apple Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.