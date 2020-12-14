ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:

Sunday, Dec. 13

8:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

5:28 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for operating without headlights. 

1:37 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for impeded operation. 

1:16 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were reported and the drivers exchanged insurance information. Both cars received minor damage and were driven from the scene.

10:41 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for impeded operation. 

 

 

