ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Dec. 13
8:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:28 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for operating without headlights.
1:37 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for impeded operation.
1:16 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were reported and the drivers exchanged insurance information. Both cars received minor damage and were driven from the scene.
10:41 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for impeded operation.