ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Friday, Aug. 27
6:39 a.m.: A driver was issued a citation for an unspecified violation during a traffic stop on Main Street.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the night.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Centennial Grove Road: Suspicious activity reported at 10:34 p.m., when officers spoke to a person, and 10:45 p.m, when officers checked and secured the property.
Assistance given to other agencies on Winthrop Street at 7:49 p.m. and Main Street at 9:52 p.m.
Traffic stops for various infractions made on Martin Street at 6:33 and 6:43 p.m., and Topsfield Road and Cedar Street at 7:46 p.m. One driver was issued a citation, the other two were given verbal warnings.
3:23 p.m.: Report taken on property lost on Water Street.
11:28 a.m.: Car crash on Martin Street. No injuries reported. Police report to follow.
11:17 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to Martin Street for a person with an unknown medical problem. The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the night.