ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, March 21
4:24 a.m.: Alarm on Main Street. Building checked and secured.
12:24 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Southern Avenue and Fire Road. Area checked.
Saturday
Traffic stops made on Southern Avenue at 7:01 a.m. and 8:17 p.m., Main Street at 5:42 and 6:02 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 6:10 p.m. , on John Wise Avenue at Choate Street at 7:49 p.m. for erratic driving, and John Wise Avenue at 10 p.m. All drivers were given verbal warnings for various infractions.
Medical aid: The rescue squad responded to Pond Street at 9:37 a.m. for an individual experiencing chest pain and to Western Avenue at 8:23 p.m. for a person having an allergic reaction. Both people were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
3:52 a.m.: Utility aid requested. Notification made.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 9, 9:06, 10:54 and 11:51 a.m., noon, 12:12, 12:44, 1:17 p.m.; on Apple Street on 1:37 p.m.; on John Wise Avenue at 2:08 p.m.
1:08 p.m.: Another agency given assistance on Pond Street.
3:14 a.m.: 911 call placed from Main Street confirmed accidental.
Friday, March 19
Traffic stops made on Conomo Point Road at 9:32 p.m., where no action was taken, and John Wise Avenue at 10:20 p.m., where the driver was given a verbal warning.
6:57 p.m.: Rescue squad responded to a request for aid for an unknown medical problem to Lufkin Street. An individual was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 2:46 p.m. and Western Avenue at 5:36 p.m.
12:16 p.m.: Report of erratic driver on Western Avenue. Report to follow.