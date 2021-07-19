ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:

Monday, July 19 

4:04 a.m.: Lift assist on Cogswell Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Sunday, July 18 

4:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pickering Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.  

11:34 a.m.: Report of a minor car accident on John Wise Avenue. Information was exchanged between the two drivers. 

Friday, July 16 

Medical emergencies on Western Avenue at 4:34 p.m. and Choate Street at 7:09 p.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

3:36 p.m.: The Coast Guard was notified of seven capsized sailboats off Robbins Island.  The boats belonged to a sailboat learning class, and about 12 people were involved. No injuries were reported. It is unclear at this time how many people needed to be pulled out of the water. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you