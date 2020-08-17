ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's fire and police departments:
Sunday, Aug. 16
6:12 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox in a Story Street yard.
6:31 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle. The car was towed from the scene.
Saturday, Aug. 15
7:05 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a civil citation for carrying an open container of marijuana.
4:58 p.m.: A resident on Apple Street reported someone had dropped a can of paint in the roadway and some paint got on the resident's car.
9:29 a.m.: A Maple Street resident reported a wreath had been stolen off the front door.
Friday, Aug. 14
7:52 p.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported his or her mailbox had been struck down.
6:17 p.m.: A kayaker reported the boat had overturned and he or she was stranded on Dilly Island. Harbor Patrol picked up and returned the kayaker to shore.
5:50 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a burst water pipe in a Western Avenue basement.
4:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lufkin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:21 p.m.: A driver on Harlow Street received a citation for speeding.
1:02 p.m.: An Eastern Avenue resident reported his car's window had broken. Officers determined the break was caused by heat pressure and not from vandalism.
12:25 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a downed street sign on Western Avenue.