ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Saturday, May 23
1:42 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Pond Street. Officers checked the area.
Building and area checks throughout town during the day.
Friday, May 22
911 calls made from Eastern Avenue at 3:45 p.m., Essex Bay at 3:47 p.m., and Main Street at 5:38 p.m. All were made in error.
3:16: p.m.: Alarm sounded on John Wise Avenue. Building checked and secured.
1:51 p.m.: Motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue. No action taken.
12:17 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Main Street.
11:58 a.m.: Motor vehicle stop on Martin Street. Driver issued citation for unspecified violation.
Parking complaints lodged about cars on Main Street at 9:36 a.m., in municipal lot off Shepard Memorial Drive at 10:18 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and at Island Road and Hardy Lane at 1:45 p.m.. Citations issued to all four drivers.
8:41 a.m.: Fraud scam reported on Main Street.