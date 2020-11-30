ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Monday, Nov. 30
12:28 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. The car was driven away from the scene on its own power. Mass Highway was notified to remove the deer from the road, which is state Route 133.
Sunday, Nov. 29
1:11 p.m.: Report of a clothing iron on fire at a School Street residence. Firefighters removed the iron and ventilated the home.
11:03 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a tree limb tangled in electrical wires on Andrews Street.
Saturday, Nov. 28
8:16 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for speeding.
5:47 p.m.: A driver on Choate Street received a citation for speeding.
4:36 and 4:25 p.m.: Report of two grinder pipe alarms at separate locations on Western Avenue.
11:16 a.m.: A Martin Street resident reported the wires to his holiday lights had been cut. The matter is under investigation.
12:34 a.m.: Report of an elderly woman in a bathrobe walking down Harlow Street. The woman reportedly crossed over to Gloucester by the time police responded. Gloucester Police was notified.
Friday, Nov. 27
5:48 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. The deer reportedly ran off after the accident. Minor damage to the car was reported.
4:04 p.m.: Lift assist on Pickering Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.