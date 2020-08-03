ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Aug. 2
8:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:41 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Centennial Grove Road was ticketed.
10:50 and 8:59 a.m.: Two cars illegally parked at the Essex municipal lot on Martin Street and on Conomo Point Road were tagged.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Traffic stops: Between 8 and 10:30 a.m., ten drivers received citations for hands-free driving and crosswalk violations on Main Street at Willow Court. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
4:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3:11 p.m.: Lift assist on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:41 p.m.: Report of a minor hit-and-run crash in the Woodman's parking lot off Main Street. No injuries were reported. The other vehicle involved in the accident could not be located.
Friday, July 31
8:08 p.m.: Arrest on Lufkin Point Road. Officers did not release any more information due to the nature of the crime.
5:46 p.m.: Lift assist on Forest Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:40 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a cat stuck in a tree on Choate Street.