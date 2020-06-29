ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, June 28
5:41 p.m.: A Pickering Street resident reported damaged property in the house.
4:31 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a missing cat on Western Avenue.
11:11 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Essex Park Road.
3:29 a.m.: Report of a juvenile issue on Southern Avenue.
1:38 a.m.: Report of a civil matter regarding an AirBnB issue on Conomo Point Road.
Building and area checks throughout town during the day.
Saturday, June 27
10:14 p.m.: Five cars illegally parked on Conomo Point Road were ticketed. Roadside parking on Conomo Point is only open to residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
4:26 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a sink hole on Winthrop Street.
10:35 a.m.: Report of a civil matter regarding an AirBnB issue on Middle Road.
1:06 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.
Building and area checks throughout town during the day.
Friday, June 26
9:15 p.m.: Alarm sounds in Western Avenue building. All found secure.
8:29 p.m.: Lost bag turned into Ispwich Police. Essex officer notified Choate Street owner.
Animal complaints about a fox on John Wise Avenue at 10:38 a.m. and 3:47 p.m. Animal control officer notified in both instances.
2:55 p.m.: Citizen given assistance on Martin Street.
2:20 p.m.: 911 call placed from Main Street then disconnected. Officer spoke to caller who confirmed it was made accidentally.
2:16 p.m.: Community policing on Centennial Grove Road.
11:38 a.m.: Driver given verbal warning about speeding during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
Building and area checks throughout town during the day.