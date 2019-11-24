ESSEX -- In news taken from the logs of Essex 's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 24
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Eastern Avenue at 1:58 a.m. and Western Avenue at 2:50 a.m. The first driver was given a verbal warning. The second was arrested on a drunken driving charge, transported to Middleton Jail, and is due to be arraigned in Gloucester District Court on Monday.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Western Avenue at 9:42 a.m., Main Street at 10:46 a.m., Ralston Drive at 1 p.m., Southern Avenue at 7:51 and 8:38 p.m., and Martin Street at 10:31 p.m. One motorist was issued a citation, another received a written warning and the others were given verbal warnings.
Citizens given assistance on Main Street at 4:38 p.m. and Martin Street at 6:47 p.m.
6:14 p.m.: Rescue squad dispatched to Chebacco Terrace on medical aid call. Patient refused ambulance service.
5:19 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash reported on Martin Street. No injuries reported. Officer to file report.
4:38 p.m.: Person on Landing Road spoken to in assistance of another agency.
3:38 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Main Street. Property checked.
3:32 p.m.: Fire Department dispactched to Choate Street on report of fire. Fire confirmed.
9:12 a.m.: Utility requested on Burnham Court. Notification made.
Citizens seeking assistance spoken to and given help they needed at Martin Street at 6:27 a.m.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Friday, Nov. 22
7:25 p.m.: Police were called to quell a disturbance on Main Street. The incident remains under investigation. No other information was available.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 9:48 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 5:53 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
2:24 p.m.: A motorist was will be summonsed to court on a charge after a single-car crash on Southern Avenue at Apple Street. The driver reported no injuries.
Citizens seeking assistance spoken to and given help they needed at Main and Spring streets at 7:59 a.m. and on Western Avenue at 11:56 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
11:35 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid on Forest Avenue. A person experiencing chest pain, possibly a cardiac problem, was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.