ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Friday, Jan. 29
5:30 a.m.: Report of an erratic driver on Main Street. The driver told officers he was trying to eat and drink while driving. Officers gave the driver a verbal warning.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Jan. 28
11:21 p.m.: Report of two suspicious cars outside a Southern Avenue home. The drivers told officers at the scene they could not get their cars up the icy driveway and decided to park on the street. No further action was taken.
6:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:58 a.m.: Officers assisted a Western Avenue resident who reported being victim of a check scam.
10:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lakeview Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.