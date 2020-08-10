ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Aug. 9
6:30 p.m.: A driver reportedly rolled the car over on Lakeshore Drive. The driver transported by ambulance to a hospital. The car was towed from the scene.
6 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal application for operating an unregistered vehicle with revoked registration. The car was towed.
5:15 p.m.: The harbormaster assisted two exhausted paddle boarders on the Essex River back to shore.
3:46 p.m.: Officers assisted Manchester Police with a courtesy transport to Ipswich.
1:34 p.m.: A Lufkin Street resident reported being scammed while trying to purchase a boat. The matter is under investigation.
1:29 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. One car was towed.
11:47 a.m.: The shellfishconstable was notified of people clamming on fields off Main Street that were closed to the public following a sewage leak into the Essex River.
10:01 and 2:15 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Eastern Avenue and Martin Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Aug. 8
10:04 p.m.: Officers assisted an intoxicated person on Martin Street get back to his or her home.
8:36 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a sewer main break on Main Street.
5:43 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
4:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on Addison Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:46 p.m.: Lift assist on Southern Avenue.