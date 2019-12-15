In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Dec. 15
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 6:18 and 6:40 a.m. A citation was issued to the latter motorist, the other received a verbal warning.
12:49 a.m.: An arrest was made on Western Avenue after a traffic stop. No details were available Sunday.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 5:07, 6:25 and 7:32 p.m., Southern Avenue at Main Street at 5:49 p.m., Eastern Avenue at Essex Reach Road at 7:52 p.m., John Wise Avenue at the Ipswich line at 9:17 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 9:58 p.m., Eastern Avenue and Grove Street at 10:35 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at the Gloucester line at 11:13 p.m. Seven motorists received citations, the rest verbal warnings.
6:35 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to Story Street and transported an individual to the hospital.
5:27 p.m.: Police, Essex and Wenham firefighters, and the rescue squad responded to a motor vehicle accident on Grapevine Road. No injuries were reported.
Citizens assisted on Main Street at 9:35 a.m. and 4:48 p.m., and Martin Street at 2:09 and 4:39 p.m.
2:03 p.m.: Parking complaint on Choate Street, followed by enforcement.
12:27 p.m.: Property damage by vandalism reported on Haskell Court.
1:17 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Story Street. Officer spoke with an individual.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Friday, Dec. 13
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Southern Avenue at 10:16 a.m., Main Street at 10:31 a.m. and 11:15 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 5:09 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 9:04 p.m., Essex Park Road at Western Avenue at 10:26 p.m., Western Avenue at Story Street at 10:44 p.m. One driver was issued a citation, another a summons, and a third a written warning. The rest received verbal warnings.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 9:31, 10:19 and 10:33 a.m., and 1:59, 2, and 8:34 p.m.
6:28 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Centennial Grove Road. A citation was issued.
6:06 p.m.: Alarm activation on Southern Avenue. Property checked and, or secured.
4:34 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to an aid call for a diabetic on Main Street. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
11:56 a.m.: Erratic operator reported on Main Street. No action taken.
11:04 a.m.: Abandoned 911 call on Eastern Avenue. Officer spoke with a resident.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
