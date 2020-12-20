ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:

Sunday, Dec. 20

Saturday, Dec. 19

 

7:48 p.m.: Driver on John Wise Avenue given a verbal warning for an unspecified violation during a traffic stop.

 

Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 10:42 a.m., and Southern Avenue at 11:38 a.m. and 3:03 p.m.

 

12:46 p.m.: The rescue squard responded to Lakeshore Drive to aid a person who had fallen. The individual was taken by ambulance to the hospital

 

12:43 p.m.: Utility help requested on Lakeview Road. Notification made.

 

12:18 p.m.: Alarm on Western Avenue. No action needed.

 

4:16 a.m.: Individual transported to Lakeview Avenue.

 

1:12 a.m.: Arrest made after suspicious activity reported on Southern Avenue. No other information was available at press time.

 

 

Friday, Dec. 18

7:41 p.m.: Welfare check on Chebacco Terrace requested. Assistance given.

6:24: p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Cogswell Road. Checked.

4:47 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street. Report to follow.

 

3:32 p.m.: Disabled motor vehicle on Harlow Street checked.

2:52 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Apple Street checked.

 

1:39 p.m.: Driver of disabled motor vehicle on Harlow Street assisted. 

 

