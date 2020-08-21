ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Aug. 20
10:27 p.m.: An Eastern Avenue resident reported damage to the outside of the home after someone threw an object at it. The matter is under investigation.
7:20 p.m.: Jeffrey Thibedeau, 54, of 11 Desoto Road, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence after police said he crashed his car into a tree on Apple Street. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Friday morning and was released on his own recognizance. His pretrial is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21.
6:17 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a dispute between an Evans Way landlord and tenant.
1:29 p.m.: Officers assisted an Eastern Avenue resident who reported an instance of fraud after his or her ID was lost recently.
10:06 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a pole on Southern Avenue. No injuries were reported. The driver received a citation for impeded operation. Tally's Towing towed the car from the scene.