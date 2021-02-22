ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Feb. 21
4:32 p.m.: Officers assisted a person on Main Street who was locked out of his or hger car.
9:12 a.m.: Report of a possible harassments order violation on Martin Street. Officers are investigating if the person had received the proper harassments order paperwork as the individual reportedly lives out of state.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Saturday, Feb. 20
7:37 p.m.: Report of a grinder pump alarm on Water Street.
2:26 p.m.: Report of a tree possibly in danger of falling on cable wires on Conomo Point Road. Comcast was notified to check the wires and Public Works was notified to check the tree.
2:33 a.m.: Danvers Police requested officers contact a Belcher Street resident. The person in question was later located in Peabody.
Friday, Feb. 19
7:40 a.m.: A mailbox on Pond Street was struck by a car. A piece of the car was left behind at the scene. The matter is under investigation.
