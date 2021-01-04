ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Jan. 3
5:38 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Story Street.
4:19 p.m.: Lift assist on Eastern Avenue.
1:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Jan. 2
6:24 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Andrew's Street. No injuries were reported. One driver received a citation for operating with suspended license, the other received a criminal application for operating to endanger. A trailer was towed from the scene; it was unclear at press time if either car in the crash was towed as well.
Thursday, Dec. 31
8:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:30 p.m.: Shami Grant, 21, of Charlestown, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being pulled over on the corner of Main Street and Southern Avenue. He was also cited for operating with a suspended license, not having an inspection sticker, and a state highway traffic violation for reportedly cutting another driver off. Grant was held over the weekend and arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.