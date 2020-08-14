ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Friday, Aug. 14
1:29 a.m.: Ipswich Police asked officers to assist with a disturbance in their town.
12:33 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.
Building and area checks all over town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Aug. 13
8:43 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for driving with expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
8:15 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
2:20 p.m.: Lift assist on Southern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Building and area checks throughout town all during the day.