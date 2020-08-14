ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:

 

Friday, Aug. 14 

1:29 a.m.: Ipswich Police asked officers to assist with a disturbance in their town.  

12:33 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue. 

Building and area checks all over town throughout the morning.

Thursday, Aug. 13

8:43 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for driving with expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.  

8:15 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.

2:20 p.m.: Lift assist on Southern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Building and area checks throughout town all during the day.

 

Tags

Recommended for you