ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, May 17
Building and area checks all over town throughout the day.
Saturday, May 16
9:24 p.m.: Welfare check requested on Western Avenue. An officer spoke with the person.
Forest Avenue: Fire Department dispatched to assist the public at 6:35 and 7:03 p.m.
5:33 p.m.: Driver given a verbal warning for an unspecified violation during a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
Citizens given assistance on Main Street at 5:14 p.m. and Forest Street at 8:13 p.m.
Suspicious activity reported at Centennial Grove Road at 4:23 p.m. and Western Avenue at 4:37 p.m. Parties in question spoken to in both cases.
4:19 p.m.: 911 call placed from Choate Street confirmed to have been made accidentally.
3:04 p.m.: Traffic hazard reported on Apple Street. Notification made.
12:22 p.m.: Complaint lodged about vehicle parked at Conomo PointRoad and Sumac Drive.
12:05 p.m.: Complaint lodged about vehicle parked at Clammer's Beach. Citation issued to vehicle owner.
11:47 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash on Main Street. No injuries reported.
11:05 a.m.: Erratic driver reported on Eastern Avenue. The car in question was gone when officer arrived on scene.
10:45 a.m.: Animal complaint on Robbins Island Road. Officer assisted at scene.
Building and area checks all over toon throughout the day.
Friday, May 15
11:18 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Western Avenue reported. Officer spoke to the party in question.
8:50 p.m.: Driver given a verbal warning for an unspecified violation during a traffic stop at Apple Street and Tara Road.
Animal complaints on Argilla Road at 2:15 p.m and Spring Street at 8:30 p.m. Notifications made in both cases.
7:51 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Tree Hill. It was a false alarm.
12:12 p.m.: Medical call for a person who reportedly fell on Southern Avenue. The person was transported to a hospital by ambulance.
Building and area checks all over town throughout the day.