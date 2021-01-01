ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Friday, Jan. 1
6:49 a.m.: Alarm activation on Martin Street. Building checked.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Dec. 31
11:26 p.m.: Alarm activiation on Main Street. Building checked.
9:35 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Apple Street.
8:44 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid for a person with an injured extremity on Martin Street. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
6:31 p.m.: Assistance given to another agency on Lowe Hill Road.
3:30 p.m.: Shami Grant of Somerville was arrested on a felony warrant and charges of failure to take care while driving and operating an uninspected vehicle following a traffic stop on Main Street at Southern Avenue. He was taken to the Manchester Police station for holding until he makes bail or is arraigned in court Monday.
10:24 a.m.: Disabled vehicle on Western Avenue checked.
Traffic stops made for various violations on Eastern Avenue at Harlow Street at 9:29 a.m., Eastern Avenue at the Gloucester line at 9:47 a.m., Main Street at 11:38 a.m., Southern Avenue at 2:07 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 2:28 p.m., Main Street at Southern Avenue at 2:41 p.m. Both drivers given a verbal warning. 2 Citation
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the day.