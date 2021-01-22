ESSEX— In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Friday, Jan. 22
2:40 a.m.: Lift assist on Low Land Farm.
Thursday, Jan. 21
9:40 a.m.: Lift assist on Walnut Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Barbara Erickson, the president and CEO of the The Trustees of Reservations, died on Jan. 15 at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer, the organization announced Thursday.
Gloucester - of Gloucester, formerly a 60 year resident of Reading, January 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Russell B.S. Greene, Jr. Devoted mother of Deborah E. Keith and her husband Jeffrey of Reading, Druscilla M. Thompson and her husband Frederic of Gloucester, the late Russell S. Gre…