ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of the Essex police and fire departments:
Sunday, April 19
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Saturday, April 18
11:45 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Western Avenue. Premises checked and secured.
2:10: p.m.: Animal complaint on Southern Avenue at Main Street. Police assisted as needed.
Utility requests made on Grove Street at 11:06 a.m. and School Street at 11:19 a.m . Notification made in each case.
1:01 a.m.: Officer responded to report of disabled motor vehicle on the southbound side of Route 128 near mile marker 51.6. Officer to file report.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Friday, April 17
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 4:22 p.m. and 6:26 p.m.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
