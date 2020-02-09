ESSEX -- In news taken from the logs of the Essex Police and Fire departments:
Saturday, Jan. 8
Traffic stops were made for various violations on Western Avenue at 12:42 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 6:54 a.m., and Main Street at 7:13 a.m. A citation was issued to the first driver; the others were given warnings.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Friday, Jan. 7
Traffic stops were made for various violations on Main and Martin streets at 4:22 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 4:44 p.m., John Wise Avenue at John Wise Lane at 7:20 p.m., Western Avenue at 7:31 p.m., and Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 9:52 p.m. Al drivers received a verbal warning.
3:37 p.m.: Utility requested on Harlow Street. Assistance given as needed.
1:24 p.m.: Person assisted at the station with registering as or complaining about a solicitor.
10:29 a.m.: Parking complaint lodged on Main Street.
8:31 a.m.: Alarm sounded on Western Avenue. Property checked.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.