ESSEX -- In news taken from the logs of the Essex Police and Fire departments:

Saturday, Jan. 8

Traffic stops were made for various violations on Western Avenue at 12:42 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 6:54 a.m., and Main Street at 7:13 a.m. A citation was issued to the first driver; the others were given warnings.

Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.

Friday, Jan. 7

Traffic stops were made for various violations on Main and Martin streets at 4:22 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 4:44 p.m., John Wise Avenue at John Wise Lane at 7:20 p.m., Western Avenue at 7:31 p.m., and Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 9:52 p.m. Al drivers received a verbal warning.

3:37 p.m.: Utility requested on Harlow Street. Assistance given as needed.

1:24 p.m.: Person assisted at the station with registering as or complaining about a solicitor.

10:29 a.m.: Parking complaint lodged on Main Street. 

8:31 a.m.: Alarm sounded on Western Avenue. Property checked.

Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.

 

