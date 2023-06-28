ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Tuesday, June 27
Medical transports were conducted from a Western Avenue address after reports a person was unconsciousness and unresponsive at 4:55 a.m. and 6:14 p.m.
5:58 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Laurel Lane, a verbal warning was issued.
12:47 a.m.: An animal complaint was made at a Conomo Point Road address.
Monday, June 26
12:16 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Southern Avenue.
Traffic stops were conducted on John Wise Avenue at 9:47 a.m., Spring Street at 11:11 a.m., and at the intersection of Martin Street and Evans Way at 11:15 a.m. Officers issued two citations and a verbal warning, respectively, to the drivers.
8:18 a.m.: Lost and found property was reported on John Wise Avenue.