In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 3
4:53 a.m.: Citizen given assistance on Western Avenue.
12:25 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Western Avenue. Person spoken to.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Saturday, Nov. 2
11:07 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Evans Way.
10:45 p.m.: Welfare check requested on John Wise Avenue near Ipswich Line. The person was transported.
10:22 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for aid for a person who had fallen on Southern Avenue.
Utility requests on Harlow Street at 6:55 p.m. and Eastern Avenue at 8:47 p.m. Notifications made.
8:15 p.m.: Welfare check requested on Western Avenue. The person was spoken to.
Traffic stops made for unspecified violations on Eastern Avenue at 6:43 a.m., Grove Street at 7:06 a.m., Western Avenue at 2:17 p.m., Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 7:30 p.m. and Main Street at 7:44 p.m. All drivers received verbal warnings.
6:17 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident with no injury reported on Western Avenue.
Fire alarms: Engine 2 and Ladder 1 were dispatched to Chebacco Terrace at 3:33 and 5:45 p.m. In both cases, it was a false alarm.
3:19 p.m.: Property turned into police at station.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Friday, Nov. 1
11:43 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid for a person with non-traumatic bleeding. The person was taken by ambulance from Winthrop Street to the hospital.
9:39 p.m.: Firefighters dispatched to Main Street for alarm activation. It was a false alarm.
7:27 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Story Street. A citation was issued.
5:34 p.m.: Utility request from Harlow Street. Notification made.
Citizen assistance: People given aid as needed on Martin Street at 1:32 and 1:33 p.m.
12:45 p.m.: Animal complaint on Choate Street. Notification made.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
