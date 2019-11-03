In news taken from the logs of  Essex's police and fire departments:

Sunday, Nov. 3

4:53 a.m.: Citizen given assistance on Western Avenue.

12:25 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Western Avenue. Person spoken to.

Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.

Saturday, Nov. 2

11:07 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Evans Way.

10:45 p.m.: Welfare check requested on John Wise Avenue near Ipswich Line. The person was transported.

10:22 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for aid for a person who had fallen on Southern Avenue.

Utility requests on Harlow Street at 6:55 p.m. and Eastern Avenue at 8:47 p.m. Notifications made.

8:15 p.m.: Welfare check requested on Western Avenue. The person was spoken to.

Traffic stops made for unspecified violations on Eastern Avenue at 6:43 a.m., Grove Street at 7:06 a.m., Western Avenue at 2:17 p.m., Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 7:30 p.m. and Main Street at 7:44 p.m. All drivers received verbal warnings.

6:17 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident with no injury reported on Western Avenue.

Fire alarms: Engine 2 and Ladder 1 were dispatched to Chebacco Terrace at 3:33 and 5:45 p.m. In both cases, it was a false alarm.

3:19 p.m.: Property turned into police at station.

Building and property checks around town throughout the day.

Friday, Nov. 1

11:43 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid for a person with non-traumatic bleeding. The person was taken by ambulance from Winthrop Street to the hospital.

9:39 p.m.: Firefighters dispatched to Main Street for alarm activation. It was a false alarm.

7:27 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Story Street. A citation was issued.

5:34 p.m.: Utility request from Harlow Street. Notification made.

Citizen assistance: People given aid as needed on Martin Street at 1:32 and 1:33 p.m.

12:45 p.m.: Animal complaint on Choate Street. Notification made.

Building and property checks around town throughout the day.

 

