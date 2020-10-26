ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Oct. 25
3:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Soginese Creek Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:07 p.m.: Report of a water tank leaking at a John Wise Avenue home. Firefighters turned the home's water supply off and a cleaning company was notified.
11:39 and 10:56 a.m.: During traffic stops drivers on Southern Avenue and Main Street received citations for speeding and hands-free driving, respectively.
Saturday, Oct. 24
10:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Southern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:50 p.m.: Officers assisted a resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
Friday, Oct. 23
7:58 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage at a Centennial Grove Road building.
4:14 p.m.: Lift assist on Southern Avenue.
2:55 p.m.: Officers assisted a Western Avenue resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made in his or her name.
1:49 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding during a traffic stop.