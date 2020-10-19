ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:

Sunday, Oct. 18

9:16 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation during a traffic stop. It is unknown at this time for what the driver was cited.  

7:20 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a dead raccoon on Western Avenue. 

7:02 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding during a traffic stop.

Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.

Saturday, Oct. 17 

7:26 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for a crosswalk violation during a traffic stop. 

6:03 p.m.: A driver on Belcher Street received a citation for speeding  during a traffic stop. 

11:56 a.m.: Officers euthanized a rabid fox found outside an Apple Street home. 

Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.

