ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Oct. 18
9:16 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation during a traffic stop. It is unknown at this time for what the driver was cited.
7:20 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a dead raccoon on Western Avenue.
7:02 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding during a traffic stop.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Saturday, Oct. 17
7:26 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for a crosswalk violation during a traffic stop.
6:03 p.m.: A driver on Belcher Street received a citation for speeding during a traffic stop.
11:56 a.m.: Officers euthanized a rabid fox found outside an Apple Street home.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.