ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of the Essex Police and Fire Departments:
Sunday, April 12
7:14 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Conomo Point Road.
1:36 a.m.: The rescue crew, responding to a medical crew, transported a Main Street resident complaining of abdominal pain to the hospital by ambulance.
Saturday, April 11
11:49 p.m.: Welfare check requested for a Martin Street resident. An officer spoke to the person.
3:09 p.m.: Officer spoke to a Conomo Point Road caller, confirming a 911 call was made in error.
Citizens assisted in making notification to a resident of Chebacco Terrace at 10:35 a.m. and Belcher Street at 11:29 a.m.
10:52 a.m.: Medical aid requested for a person on Eastern Avenue having trouble breathing. The rescue crew transported the patient by ambulanc to the hospital.
Building and area checks done throughout town all day.
