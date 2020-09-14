ESSEX — A woman was arrested Friday after police said she drove her car into her boyfriend's car.
Lyndalee Fonzo, 54, of Angler Way in Hamilton, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property. Police responded to the scene at 8:06 a.m. They later transported Fonzo on Friday to Gloucester District Court for arraignment at 11:08 a.m.
No injuries were reported from the incident. Officers are unsure of the extent of the damage caused, but estimate it was more than $1,000 worth.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Sept. 13
9:32 p.m.: A 24-year-old Rockport man was arrested on a warrant issued out of Gloucester District Court for charges brought in Essex. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
12:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Gregory Island Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:17 a.m.: Officers assisted State Police troopers during a traffic stop on Route 128 northbound.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Traffic stops: Between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., nine drivers received citations for hands-free driving and speeding on Main Street and Eastern Avenue. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
11:41 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Pickering Street was tagged.
7:35 and 5:20 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Western Avenue and Maple Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Sept. 11
9:04 p.m.: A driver on Essex Road received a citation for passing a "No Passing" sign.
5:28 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a water line break on Cogswell Road.
12:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Thursday, Sept. 10
10:25 p.m.: Police and fire personnel responded to a Story Street residence for an activated fire alarm. It was a false alarm.
4:19 p.m.: Police and fire personnel responded to an Eastern Avenue address on report of an activated fire alarm. It was a false alarm.