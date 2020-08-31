ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Saturday, Aug. 29
9:31 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding and marked lanes violation.
7:47 p.m.: A lost black pit bull mix was found near the Essex-Hamilton town line. Animal Control was notified.
7:14 p.m.: Report of a large black and brown dog wandering into an Eastern Avenue backyard. Animal Control was notified.
6:55 p.m.: Report of a group of people filming on Conomo Point. The group told officers they were filming by their car for a college project. Officers sent the group on their way.
3:01 p.m.: Report of a credit card scam. No further information is available at this time.
2:12 p.m.: Verizon and Comcast were notified of downed electrical wires on Eastern Avenue.
1:26 p.m.: A Conomo Point resident claimed his small tender boat had been vandalized multiple times. Officers filed a report.
Friday, Aug. 28
9:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Hill Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.