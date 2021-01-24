ESSEX— In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Jan. 24
1:39 a.m.: Gate found down, possibly knocked over by wind, at the new Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave. Officer checked property and closed, secured the gate.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the morning.
Saturday, Jan. 23
11:13 p.m.: A Western Avenue man called to report hearing three to four gunshots in the area, heading toward Pond Street. Area checked, no gunshots heard.
7:17 p.m.: A Salem man was given a verbal warning for speeding during a traffic stop on Main Street.
4:50 p.m.: 911 call made from Pickering Street disconnected. Confirmed with the resident that it was a misdial.
2:51 p.m.: A Gloucester man was issued a citation for a motor vehicle infraction during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
1:22 p.m.: An Essex man was given a verbal warning for driving with an expired inspection sticker during a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
10:30 a.m.: A Wenham resident was given a verbal warning for a motor vehicle infraction during a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
10:04 a.m.: A Lanes Road resident call to speak to an officer about his computer being hacked.
4:19 a.m.: Rescue squad responded to Southern Heights for a medical call about a man experiencing abdominal pain. The individual was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
1:23 a.m.: 911 wireless call from Apple Street with open line. Call handled.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Friday, Jan. 22
7:57 p.m.: Complaint lodged about an animal on Eastern Avenue. Notification made.
7:20 p.m.: Paperwork delivered to Eastern Avenue.
Citizens assisted as needed on Martin Street at 12:16, 2:58, 2:59 and and 4:46 p.m.
3:50 p.m.: False or disconnected 911 call made from Southern Avenue. No action needed.
1:59 p.m.: Complaint about erratic driver on Main Street. Driver checked.
11:02 a.m.: Rescue squad responded to Willow Court for a medical emergency. A person was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
