ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Friday, Oct. 9
5:59 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for a headlight violation.
Thursday, Oct. 8
6:31 p.m.: A Winthrop Street resident reported smelling smoke in the home. The Fire Department was dispatched and could not find any evidence of smoke or fire.
6:03 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:11 p.m.: Officers continued an investigation into an ongoing phishing scam.
9:12 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.