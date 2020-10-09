ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:

 

Friday, Oct. 9

5:59 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for a headlight violation. 

Thursday, Oct. 8

6:31 p.m.: A Winthrop Street resident reported smelling smoke in the home. The Fire Department was dispatched and could not find any evidence of smoke or fire. 

6:03 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding. 

5:11 p.m.: Officers continued an investigation into an ongoing phishing scam. 

9:12 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation. 

Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.

