ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Saturday, May 9
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Friday, May 8
9:37 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle and persons reported to be in Woodman's parking lot off Main Street. The car was towed. The people were given rides home by family.
7:47 p.m.: 911 call placed from Deer Hill Farm Road disconnect. Caller came into station seeking medical aid and was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
7:20 p.m.: Complaint about parking on Conomo Point Road lodged. Officer spoke to car owner.
3:19 p.m.: Grinder pump alarm sounds on Orchard Road. Water Department notified.