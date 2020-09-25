ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Sept. 24
9:54 p.m.: Scam report from a Main Street resident. The matter is under investigation.
9:17 p.m.: Report of a car driving into a tree on Apple Street. No injuries were reported. The driver was issued a citation for failing to slow down on a curve. The car was towed from the scene.
8:36 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation and having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online on the roadside before being dismissed by the officer.
6:34 and 5:32 p.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue and Eastern Avenue received citations for speeding.
12:06 p.m.: Scam report from a Story Street resident. The matter is under investigation.
10:43 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.