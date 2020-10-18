ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Saturday, Oct. 17
1:34 p.m.: 911 call placed from Main Street confirmed to be accidental.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Friday, Oct. 16
Traffic stops for various violations made at Martin Street and Western Avenue at 5:25 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 11:09 p.m. Drivers given a verbal warning.
7:17 p.m.: Utility aid requested on Eastern Avenue. Notification made.
7:02 p.m.: Fire alarm sounds on Grove Street. Engine 2 dispatched.
Fraud or scams reported by a Lowe Hill Road resident at 1:19 p.m., on Martin Street at 1:40 p.m.
12:17 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Choate Street.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.