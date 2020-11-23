ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Monday, Nov. 23
12:01 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a sewer alarm on Lufkin Street.
Sunday, Nov. 22
11:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on Apple Street. Services were rendered on site.
4:44 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue (Route 133). The driver did not report any injuries. The car was towed from the scene.
Saturday, Nov. 21
7:22 p.m.: Report of a speeding truck on Choate Street that dropped a bumper in the middle on the road. Officers were unable to locate the truck. The DPW was notified to pick up the bumper.
3:30 p.m.: Officers assisted a group of hikers lost in the woods near Southern Avenue by the Manchester line.
3:13 p.m.: Lift assist on Elizabeth Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:44 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speed.
10:30 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application on a charge of unlicensed operation.
Friday, Nov. 20
7:07 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding and a hands-free driving violation.
2:24 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for a hands-free driving violation